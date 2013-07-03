Ready Wheels Offering BFGoodrich Tires for Sale

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Ready Wheels, a leading nationwide supplier of wheels and tires, is offering BFGoodrich Tires for Sale on its website, ReadyWheels.com.



BFGoodrich is ranked as one of the world’s premier tire producers, ranking as a top seller in nations all over the world. The company was the first tire manufacturer in the United States, and has a reputation for innovation and quality. BF Goodrich tires were used by the first automobile to cross the United States, Charles Lindbergh’s airplane, the “Spirit of St. Louis,” and the Columbia space shuttle.



One of the top BFGoodrich models provided by Ready Wheels is the “ALL-TERRAIN KO,” which is cited as of the most durable and long-lasting on the market. It is designed for very difficult terrain and conditions, and is thus well-suited for trucks, SUVs, and off-road vehicles.



Additionally, when clients in the continental Untied States and Canada order a BFGoodrich tire as part of a wheel-tire package, they are granted several benefits, including free shipping, a free installation kit, and free high-speed tire mounting and balancing. The company also provides an innovative paperless finance option through its Credex system, which allows clients to finance larger purchases, such as for retrofitting vehicles.



About Ready Wheels

Ready Wheels, which is based in both Los Angeles and Miami, has been involved in the wheel and tire industry for over three decades, and is known for its large line of high-quality but Cheap Tires, rims, and wheels. It offers one of the world’s largest and most diverse selections of wheels and tires, reputedly representing 100 brands and 50,000 types. The company emphasizes courteous and efficient customer service, particularly through its regularly-updated website.