Ready Wheels Offering Wheel and Tire Packages at Discount Rates

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Ready Wheels, a leading national supplier of automobile wheels and rims, is offering a wide assortment of discounted Wheel and Tire Packages that intended to be more affordable and convenient while conferring several benefits upon purchase.



The firm’s website – ReadyWheels.com – has an extensive gallery of each package, including a detailed profile of its specifications. There is also an innovative search feature that allows users to narrow down their specific needs by year, make, model, and size. Numerous prominent brands are represented, including BFGoodrich, Continental, Bridgestone, Dunlop, Falken, and others. Additionally, the company’s trained staff is made available to assist clients in selecting and personalizing their purchases.



Wheel and tire packages not only come in lower prices than if their constituent parts were purchased separately, but they include a range of other advantages, including free shipping, a free installation kit, and free high-speed tire mounting and balancing. The company also provides an innovative paperless finance option through its Credex system, which allows clients to finance larger purchases, such as for retrofitting vehicles.



There is also free onsite information regarding product maintenance, brake and suspension care, improving gas mileage, and more. Online ordering is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



About Ready Wheels

Ready Wheels, which has headquarters in both Los Angeles and Miami, has been involved in the wheel and tire industry for over three decades, and is known for its large line of high-quality but Cheap Rims and wheels. It offers one of the world’s largest and most diverse selections of wheels and tires, reputedly representing 100 brands and 50,000 types. The company emphasizes courteous and efficient customer service, particularly through its regularly-updated website.