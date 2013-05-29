Ready Wheels Offers Paperless Financing Through Credex

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Ready Wheels, a company that sells a wide assortment of wheels and related accessories nationwide, is offering paperless financing options through Credex, an innovative service providing accessible and immediate financing on large purchases.



Ready Wheels offers this option in order to assist in very expensive purchases, typically those ranging from $1,000 to $35,000. By connecting buyers to one of the Credex-affiliated banks, the company gives clients the best financial deal available on the market. This is especially important in Ready Wheels’ industry, in which clients typically seek to invest in big projects such as suspension lift kit systems and 4-by-4 wheel upgrades. The financing service helps to facilitate such efforts, thereby expanding customer options.



Interested buyers can apply easily by clicking the “Credex” button during checkout, after which they enter the last four digits of their social security number so as to be approved for an instant loan of up to $35,000. Approval generally requires a few seconds, after which information needs to be verified through an email by “Lending Club.” The process is meant to be as convenient and accessible as possible.



Ready Wheels offers an extensive inventory of wheels and rims, and are intended to accommodate the varied needs of its clientele. Besides wheels, the company also supplies a diverse array of name brand tires and various wheel-related parts and accessories, such as security locks and installation kits. Furthermore, customers have the option of selecting one of several wheel and tire packages.



In addition to financing, other services include timely shipping and delivery; free mounting, shipping, and delivery upon the purchase of a wheel and tire package combo; and free onsite information regarding product maintenance, brake and suspension care, improving gas mileage, and more.



About Ready Wheels

Ready Wheels, which has headquarters in both Los Angeles and Miami, has been involved in the wheel and tire industry for over three decades, and is known for its large line of high-quality but Cheap Rims and wheels. The company emphasizes providing courteous and efficient customer service, particularly through its regularly-updated website.