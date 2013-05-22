ReadyWheels.com Now Offering Extended Line of Wheels and Rims

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Ready Wheels, a company that provides wheels and related accessories nationwide, is now offering an extended line of wheels and rims. The expanded catalog of products can be viewed on its website at ReadyWheels.com.



The wide assortment of items available spans a variety of types, sizes, styles, and models. Among the major brands that are represented are Advanti, Black Rhino, Drag, Detroit, DIP, Tenzo, Traklite, Status, and others. Clients can read a detailed profile on each product, including specifications, images, product description, and more. In addition to manual viewing, customers can utilize an advanced search option that allows them to specify their desired item based on brand, diameter, size, and style.



The new offerings significantly expand the Ready Wheels’ already extensive inventory of wheels and rims, and are intended to accommodate the varied needs of its clientele. Besides wheels, the company also supplies a diverse array of name brand tires and various wheel-related parts and accessories, such as security locks and installation kits. Furthermore, customers have the option of selecting one of several wheel and tire packages.



Other services include financing; timely shipping and delivery; free mounting, shipping, and delivery upon the purchase of a wheel and tire package combo; and free onsite information regarding product maintenance, brake and suspension care, improving gas mileage, and more.



About Ready Wheels

Ready Wheels has been involved in the wheel and tire industry for over three decades, and is known for its large line of high-quality but Cheap Rims, comprising 50,000 items from 100 brands. The company, which is headquartered in both Miami and Los Angeles, emphasizes providing courteous and efficient customer service, particularly through its regularly-updated website.