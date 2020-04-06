Real and Compound Chocolate Market Growth by Top Most Key Players Mars Inc. (U.S.), Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.), the Hershey Co. (U.S.)

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Premium chocolates and other innovative chocolate products involve a combination of high-quality chocolate and healthy ingredients. Premium chocolate snacks are easily accessible at many convenience stores, as well as some international supermarkets. Such healthy trends and innovative chocolate products will drive the real chocolate market at a global level.



Europe is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to healthy economic growth and increasing consumption of real & compound chocolate in various food products. However, Asia pacific region including countries China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APAC is the fastest growing region in consumption of real & compound chocolate and is projected to expand at a CAGR 2.6% & 3.5% respectively, during the forecast period 2017-2023. The growing CAGR can be attributed to increase in the demand for confectionery and chocolate as an additive in food products.



In 2019, the Real and Compound Chocolate Market size is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- Mars Inc. (U.S.)

- Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)

- The Hershey Co. (U.S.)

- Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland)

- Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

- Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.)

- Foley?s Candies Ltd. (Canada)

- Guittard Chocolate Company

- PURATOS Group NV (Belgium)



Segment by Type:

- Dark

- Milk

- White

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Bakery

- Confectionery

- Desserts

- Syrups

- Seasoning

- Spreads

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Real and Compound Chocolate Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Real and Compound Chocolate Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Real and Compound Chocolate Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market Forecast

4.5.1. Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Real and Compound Chocolate Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Real and Compound Chocolate Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



