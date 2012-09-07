Real Benefits of Doing Short Sale in Bucks County Pennsylvania

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Short sales of homes and other real estate property occur when the mortgage lenders accept less than the full amount that is currently due on a mortgage when a home is sold. Plenty of homeowners in the United States are feeling the economic pinch right now, and many have been downsizing to smaller properties. Short sales help out homeowners who have fallen on rough times and owe more on their mortgage than what their home is truly worth.



Making a short sale can be an incredibly taxing effort. Keller Williams Short Sale Home Team located in Bucks County does their utmost to make the process as painless as possible on the homeowner. They are ranked as the #1 short sale team in the state of Pennsylvania, with marketing and real estate expert Lori McGoldrick leading them on the path to success.



The Bucks County short sale specialist with Keller Williams Realty can help homeowners make a short sale on their home if they are experiencing extreme financial hardship and are unable to pay off their mortgage. Making a short sale will ensure that the home does not fall into foreclosure. The borrower must prove to their mortgage lender that they are indeed experiencing a financial hardship such as mortgage payment increases, job loss, excessive debt, divorce, and unplanned relocation. Keller Williams is always ready and willing to negotiate with lenders on the borrower's behalf, taking the stress off an already-burdened borrower's shoulders.



Short sales are much more beneficial to homeowners in Bucks County because unlike foreclosures, short sales are not included on a credit report or in the public record. Borrowers will be able to attain another mortgage within 24 months (rather than five years if their home is foreclosed on). The CDPE-certified Bucks County short sale specialists at Keller Williams will perform a free, no obligation consultation and counseling session with any homeowner so that the homeowner is well-informed about all of the options that are available to them.



About Lori McGoldrick and the Keller Williams Short Sale Home Team

Ms. McGoldrick has lived in Bucks County for her entire life and has been serving the Bucks County community as a licensed realtor since 2008. Some of her accomplishments including being a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) and a Certified Investor Agent Specialist (CIAS) who regularly receives industry awards, such as her awards for achievement and production in 2010, 2011, and 2012.



