Real Designing Women Premieres on HGTV in Canada on June 1

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- A brand new HGTV series, Real Designing Women, debuts on HGTV Canada on Saturday, June 1, with back-to-back episodes at 4:00 PM ET and 4:30 PM ET.



Real Designing Women features Toronto interior designer Dee Dee Taylor Eustace, L.A. designer Lori Dennis, and New York designers Nina Freudenberger and Jennifer Flanders.



The 10-episode series follows the four top designers as they meet with actual clients, guiding them through the design process from beginning to end -- from meeting with clients, to choosing color schemes and fabrics, to meeting with contractors and vendors; to overseeing delivery and installation -- and finding creative solutions to the very real -- and sometimes potentially catastrophic -- problems that arise in the glamorous but challenging world of a real interior designer.



“I think viewers are going to love peeking behinds the scenes and see what the design process is really like and how we really work with our clients,” says Jennifer Flanders, owner of New York firm Jennifer Flanders Inc. “Transforming a space is a very complex and challenging process and a good designer – one who has earned her clients’ trust – makes an enormous difference.”



Fans are always asking me how do I do it all, a book, an interior design firm, Editor in Chief of a magazine and of course, my family,” says Lori Dennis, owner of L.A. firm Lori Dennis, Inc. “The show will be a glimpse into my dizzying, daily juggle and hopefully it will make people laugh, not cry.”



U.S. air dates for Real Designing Women, which has also been acquired by South Africa’s Home Channel, are still to be announced.



For more information about Real Designing Women, as well as exclusive photos and full episodes after they air, visit http://www.hgtv.ca/realdesigningwomen/.



HGTV (which stands for Home & Garden Television) is a Canadian English language Category A specialty channel owned and operated by Shaw Media and Scripps Networks Interactive. HGTV broadcasts programs regarding real estate and home and garden design and renovations.



HGTV broadcasts both original Canadian content productions and licensed content from other broadcasters. The majority of licensed content is sourced from its American counterpart, HGTV; however, other programming sources include DIY Network and the BBC.



