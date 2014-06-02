New Business market report from Euromonitor International: "Real Estate Activities in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Saudi Arabian market for real estate activities enjoys average annual growth of 12% over 2007-2012 due to favourable population trends and flourishing construction industry. Over 2007-2012, real estate activities industry records CAGR of 12% thanks to soaring property rents and prices due to housing shortage. 60% of residents estimated to live in rented accommodations in 2013, boosting letting own property revenues. Industry fragmented, being served by roughly 70,000 entities while the five leading players generate only 7% of revenue. Industry expected to grow at average annual rate of 9% during forecast period, fuelled by expansionary demographic trends and government efforts to alleviate housing shortage.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Real Estate Activities in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 70. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Real Estate Activities in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 70 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Letting Own Property, Real Estate Services on a Fee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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