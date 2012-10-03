Real Estate Agent Chris Allen Attends Conference on Economy, Riding Redistribution and Real Estate

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Chris Allen, vice president of the Scarborough-Guildwood Conservative EDA (Electoral District Association), recently attended the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) EDA Presidents Meeting to discuss the coming riding redistribution and other matters.



Mr. Allen, of Slavens & Associates Real Estate inc., attended to represent the people in his Scarborough-Guildwood district and to learn more about what Parliament has planned so he could share that with clients and residents alike.



“This meeting allowed us to meet with our members of parliament and find out what they want to do with riding redistribution. Because this can greatly affect the future makeup of Parliament, it is important for us to know what may happen,” he said. “We need to know what we can do to help define the new districts. When the new districts are created, then we have to let people know what district they are in.”



The meeting also discussed Toronto real estate, the Canadian economy and what the private sector and government can do to improve it.



“As a businessman myself, I know what the effects government can have on businesses from small to large. We discussed what Parliament has planned and gave lawmakers our input on what should be done,” he said.



Chris Allen, the authority keeping your cash-flow goals on target, is a Toronto-based realtor who specializes in the sale of commercial & residential properties, a solid concern in the Toronto area. He spent time talking with the lawmakers and EDA Presidents about the real estate situation in the Toronto region.



“I came away from this meeting much heartened by what I learned and eager to do my part as VP to help. Our lawmakers were very interested in what we had to say and promised to take our suggestions to Parliament,” he said.



Prime Minister Steven Harper was unable to attend due to a conflicting engagement but he sent his regards and urged those attending to work toward the common goal of creating a better Canada. Members of Parliament, Corneliu Chisu, Jim Flaherty and John Carmichael were on hand to discuss the Canadian economy, riding redistribution and Toronto real estate.



