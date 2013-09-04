Real Estate Agent Implements IDX Solution to Make Florida Online Property Search Simpler and Easier

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Jacob Hara, real estate agent from Kissimee, Florida, has joined forces with IDX, Inc. to bring thousands of property listings instantly to home seekers around Florida. Mid Florida Regional MLS (MFRMLS), listings were once available to only a select few. Now, Hara has made thousands of detailed home listings available to every potential buyer on his real estate website. Between Hara, his dedication to serving his clients and their real estate needs, and the thorough MFRMLS listings, home seekers utilizing the website Hara hosts will have the best online property search experience around.



Innovative search tools, made possible on the website Hara has enabled with his own customized IDX solution, allow potential buyers to engage in a unique property search experience. When home seekers use the advanced tool supported by Hara and his website, they can create search parameters to drastically narrow the MFRMLS listings and display only the homes relevant to their search. IDX Broker software even gives potential buyers the tools to help them connect with sellers and listing agents, and even mortgage specialists. Never before has such a dynamic online property search been available to potential buyers.



Hara not only supplies his clients and home seekers with the tools they need to make their online real estate search successful, but he can also maintain a hands-on approach to managing his professional website. An administrative login page helps him run the amazing IDX tools he has been given as a member of the unique network of real estate agents and brokers that have adopted IDX Broker. He can customize almost every aspect of his website with the quick, click of a mouse. Hara adopted a truly revolutionary IDX solution and in the process made his website a dynamic and helpful place to search for the perfect home online.



About Jacob Hara

Jacob Hara is a real estate agent with REMAX Pioneer of Kissimee, Florida.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com .