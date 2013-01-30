Adhi Schools Reveals What Is Needed to Become a Real Estate Broker

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Adhi Schools, the leader in real estate classes, is shining some light on what is usually can be a confusing situation. For those wondering how to get their real estate license, the solution is clear and organized with real estate classes from Adhi Schools. While many are aware of the real estate test, not all are clear on the statutorily required classes that act as a precursor to becoming a real estate broker.



Eight college-level courses are necessary to take in real estate school, five of which are specific; you can choose the other three from a group. If you do not have a college degree from an accredited institution, you can offset that by earning two years of experience as a real estate salesperson. “If you have a Juris Doctor degree but you haven’t taken the bar exam, you are generally exempt from six of the eight classes,” said a spokesperson from the company, speaking of a lesser known aspect of getting a California real estate license. “If you have passed the bar exam, you can proceed straight to the brokers exam.” Since this can be confusing, and can be different based on your background in education, Adhi Schools has made it a point to shine light on the process to acquiring a real estate license.



If you are using your college degree in lieu of two years of full-time experience it would have to be a major or minor in real estate as of January 1, 2013



In addition to laying out the instructions as to how one would become a real estate broker, Adhi Schools offers online and in-class real estate education. Anyone looking to take real estate classes Los Angeles county need look no further than Adhi Schools, who have dedicated themselves to helping others get the tools and training they need to enter the field.



