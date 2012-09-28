Agent Cheetah Launches a New Breed of Real Estate Coaching

Beaumont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- After years of consulting and visits to hundreds of Real Estate Offices, a new breed of coaching was born. Coaching that focuses less on Real Estate and more on how to get you ahead in Real Estate. Until now most coaching sites cater to the tops agents apparent by cost. Not anymore! Agent Cheetah is affordable and fits in every budget.



Agent Cheetah provides online Real Estate Coaching to Agents & Brokers Nationwide. Our website includes relevant content, videos and leads that give Agents a leg up on their competitors. Agent Cheetah also provides custom coaching & consulting for agents that want even more. We find out the needs of our client and come up with a game plan for them and their business. For further information about Agent Cheetah, contact Martin Esqueda at 855-2Cheetah.



“Nobody gets you there FASTER than a CHEETAH”



About Agent Cheetah

After years of consulting and visits to hundreds of brokerages, a new breed of coaching was born. Coaching that works hard to put the leads, tools, and content in your hands that most of the time is either not given to you or kept from you and only given to those select few agents in your office. (Are you shaking your head yes?) Coaching that's affordable and pricing that fits in every budget. Coaching that's different and geared for today's agents and brokers.