Real Estate Company in Miami Establishes Official Website

The owners of the imobiliária em Miami recently launched an official site. This can help the clients acquire the properties that they originally want to purchase. Most of the available properties for sale are located in Miami. In general, the website caters to the Brazilians who may be interested in obtaining commercial or residential real estate properties.



Preliminaries



Prior to property purchasing, the clients need to attest the source of the money that will be used for the transaction. They can then send the money to the country through the bank’s international wire transfer system. In line with this, the clients need to submit a certification of the purchase formalization to make the entire transaction valid.



Purchasing



If the clients want to buy casas em Miami, they can apply for qualification for rental housing or investment housing. For these transactions, they need to pay for the properties through financing or through cash. In relation to this, the clients need to consider the profit that their companies can most probably project in the future.



Services



There are numerous agents of the imoveis em Miami that can help the clients by offering differentiated services and custom services. Aside from these, the clients may avail of the following services:



- Indication of lawyers for the United States based companies

- Transactions to purchase other properties such as boats and cars

- Indication of the immigration lawyers for the clients who may be interested to legalize their claim as permanent residents of the country

- Activation of the bank accounts for the online transactions



If the clients are interested to get started with the property acquisition, they may contact Cladson Araujo through the official web page. Additionally, they may opt to contact him through his mobile phone. The phone number is indicated on the home page of the website.