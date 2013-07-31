Real Estate Guru Ee Ting Liow Proudly Markets the Tembusu Condominium in Singapore

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Ee Ting Liow, an experienced real estate investment manager who worked for some of the biggest institutional investors around the world, and involved in several high profiled real estate deals globally is back in Singapore. Burning shoe rubber in search for the next real estate gem, his newest undertaking is The Tembusu – a rare luxurious condominium project nestled in an equally beautiful rustic residential enclave close to the Kovan MRT station.



Rarely in Singapore will one find freehold land that is as large and spacious as this new condominium launch. In addition, the site has a rich heritage within the history of the developer as well as of Singapore. The majestic tembusu tree itself symbolizes the character and value which the developer hopes to gift to the future residents of this condominium.



The Tembusu Condo is an architectural marvel. Designed to integrate nature with the built environment, it truly is a “living building” in every sense of the term. With meticulous thought and seamless coordination between the architect, the landscape artist and lighting specialist, The Tembusu will bring its residents into a tranquil environment that is in sync with nature. This amazing development will stand out as the icon of Kovan for generations to come.



A spokesperson for Ee Ting Liow remarked, “Mr Liow would like to pass on his most enthusiastic endorsement of this new project. It is indeed a unique residential product, and easily one of the best he has came across over the past five years. The combination of its coveted location, innovative and creative design, rare freehold land tenure and attractive price point makes The Tembusu extremely sought after by both investors and residents alike. This Kovan Condo will definitely set the architectural benchmark in Singapore’s skyline ”



About Ee Ting Liow

With almost a decade of real estate experience, Ee Ting has been involved with all stages of the real estate investment cycle, and has provided real estate advice throughout his professional career. He has been involved in over US$5 billion worth of real estate investment deals ranging from Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Hospitality in major cities all over the world. For more information, please visit: http://eetingliow.com/