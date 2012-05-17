RealtyGrouper.com Launches India's Premier Real Estate Group Buying Portal

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- RealtyGrouper.com, India’s Premier Real Estate Group Buying Portal , has launched their website to organize real estate buyers into groups, giving them leverage when transacting with developers. This organizational model, called ‘Smart Group Buying’ is an innovative concept on consumer/buyer empowerment and unique to the PAN-Indian cities.



“RealtyGrouper stands for Real Estate Group Offers, i.e., we help fragmented/individual real estate buyers consolidate and form a group and thereby giving them the power of leverage with the developers who would not have offered discounts to the individual buyer otherwise,” said Harpreet Singh, co-Founder of RealtyGrouper.com. “The concept of group buying helps both the buyer, in terms of discounts, and the developer because the properties move faster.”



“We run group deals which are time bound in nature. Our online product offerings consists of 'Featured Deals', which are Pre-Negotiated group deals with the developers based on a guaranteed minimum number of buyers. The second set is ‘Suggested Deals' which are properties that we may currently not have a pre-negotiated deal. This feature is designed to allow individual buyers to ‘suggest a deal’ they are interested in and invite other like-minded buyers to 'Vote' on. When a suggested deal has reached a critical number of buyers then we will actively negotiate with the developer to get the best discounts,” explained Harpreet.



This innovative model came as a product of intensive study and research. “We’ve put in a lot of research into this product to make it as intuitive as possible for the global Indian to leverage the power of this group buying platform and reap huge savings,” shared Bajinder Singh Chawla, co-Founder of RealtyGrouper.com.



About The Promoters

Harpreet Singh Chawla and Bajinder Singh Chawla are also founders of BuyLandInIndia.com, a very successful portal for Clear Title Land Deals PAN India, and have been in the real estate business for many decades.



