Real Estate Investment - Seven House Deal

Cypress, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Alice Smith, RE/MAX realtor in Houston, Texas announces a seven house real estate investment package in one of the hottest markets--Houston, Texas, the 5th largest city in America.



Attention real estate investors! Houston, The Woodlands, Sugar Land and other areas of Greater Houston are being flooded with new residents each month. There is a growing shortage of rent houses.



Good news. All seven of the houses in this package are currently rented!



This video has more information: http://bit.ly/Seven_House_Offer_Video



Here is a downloadable PDF with complete information: http://bit.ly/7-House-Investment-Opp



Alice looks forward to hearing from you. Forward your offer and proof of funds to: alicesmith@remax.net Or call: (281) 830-8725



CONTACT:

Alice Smith

Real Estate Professional | Top Multimillion Dollar Producer

RE/MAX Lakeland

17920 Huffmeister, Ste 140

Cypress, TX 77429

(281) 830-8725

www.AliceSmithRealtor.com