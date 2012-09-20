Real Estate Investment Wealth Magazine Announced That They Just Launched a Digital Magazine That Is Dedicated Entirely to iPad

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Real Estate Wealth Mag relayed to the public that the company just launched a new digital magazine that can be viewed exclusively on the Apple iPad. The uniqueness of the magazine is it is designed for real estate investors and created by Real Estate Investors.



Noland Araracap, media contact, was asked recently what was special about Real Estate Investing Wealth Magazine and he responded by saying, "Unlike traditional magazines, viewing REI Wealth Magazine on your iPad offers you a media rich viewing experience, and taking full advantage of the new iPads' ultra-high-resolution retina display. It is such an enjoyable experience reading articles and viewing stunning photos and videos embedded right inside the magazine, on your iPad. REI Wealth Mag is also automatically delivered making it very convenient for everyone who subscribes. What's more, all of the contributors to the magazine are real estate investment experts, which means you'll only find the most relevant content in the magazine."



When asked how REI Wealth Magazine was different, Araracap stated, "Our goal is to provide quality real estate investing content written by contributors with high integrity. The real estate investors that write for the magazine are some of the best out there. They are not just teaching about how to invest in real estate, but are actually out there doing real estate deals on a regular basis."



When Araracap was asked what is unique about REI Wealth Magazine and why publish on the iPad, he responded, "Well, first of all, the magazine includes an outstanding mix of real estate investors sharing their years of experience and expert knowledge on different real estate topics and providing an outstanding benefit to both newbie and seasoned investors. Second, close to 84 million people have purchased iPads in just over a two year time period! No company in the entire history of the planet has sold that many items in its first two years of existence. Not McDonald's hamburgers or even cans of Coca Cola! When a business takes the time to contribute their content that can be seen in front of a targeted audience, you are gaining more exposure than you otherwise could without the magazine. Moreover, with the added benefit of the registration forms, videos, surveys and optin forms all built into the magazine, it truly is a win-win scenario."



The company website is located at http://www.reiwealthmag.com contribute and they are currently looking for expert contributors to write real estate investing content that readers of REI Wealth Mag would enjoy. They receive a large volume of possible contributors, so they ask for patience as each piece must be read to see if it is something they believe their readers would enjoy. Araracap concluded by saying, "When you become a contributor you gain instant exposure, your articles and videos will remain in the magazine, and since it is digital, people can purchase past issues. You can include your bio and photo and link it back to your own website for increased traffic. You have the option of using social media links and buttons for even more exposure."



The parent company of REI Wealth Magazine is Net Planet Media, LLC and their goal is to offer readers the best quality content that is highly relevant in today's market. The company produces REI Wealth Magazine, but is currently working on magazine