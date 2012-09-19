Real Estate IRA: Dennis Blitz to Be on AM 560 WIND This Sunday Talking About Real Estate Investing

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Dennis Blitz, President of the IRA Club will be a guest on the popular Sunday radio show REAL on AM 560 WIND on September 24th. The program attracts a large audience of real estate investors and offers guidance for both beginning investor and veterans. The show airs at 1:00 PM Sundays.



The topic will be “Real Estate IRAs: How They Can Work for You”. This will be Mr. Blitz’s second appearance on the program due to the a strong listener response following his appearance in July.



Topics covered regarding the Real Estate IRA will include:



- The opportunities for Real Estate Investors to use their IRA

- The types of transactions that are allowable and those that are prohibited

- The costs of owning a Real Estate IRA

- And much more.



A spokesperson for the IRA Club says, “A Real Estate IRA, like all Self Directed IRA's can be a very flexible and profitable investment strategy. Many people don't realize that they can do just about any type of Real Estate Investing using their Self Directed IRA”.



Dennis Blitz is the founder of the IRA Club based in Chicago, IL and is a speaker, author and consultant on Self Directed IRA's, Real Estate IRA's and Solo 401(k)'s. He has appeared on numerous radio and television shows across the country helping people understand the benefits of a Real Estate IRA, along with other types of IRA investment tools and strategies. Dennis is the author of the book “Save Smart, Earn More” and has gained substantial recognition during a 30 year career as a leader in the field of financial education, first as founder of The Blitz School and later as President of America's most respected professional education provider, Dearborn Financial Publishing.



For more information on the benefits of a Real Estate IRA or how to form a Real Estate IRA, please contact Dennis Blitz directly at The IRA Club toll free 888-795-7950 or visit www.iraclub.org/real-estate-ira.