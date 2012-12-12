Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Emily McFarling Benson has been fully ethical certified and is joining the Attorney Guide family of searchable ethically certified attorneys. The Attorney Guide ethical certification process ensures that clients in need of an experienced, licensed and ethical real estate lawyer have easy access to legal talent like Emily. Emily is licensed to practice law in California, Nevada and Arizona. This wide range makes her Las Vegas practice available for clients seeking an ethical lawyer for multi–state real estate deals in the western corner of the United States.



The ethical certification process cannot be bought or purchased. This ensures that the process remains objective and uses strict criteria to verify ethical behavior. Emily McFarling Benson has had no ethical disciplinary actions declared by any bar association, which is the first step in the ethical certification process. Experience and verifiable positive client input are additional factors that ensure only talented lawyers are eligible to receive Attorney Guide ethical certification. To view Emily's Attorney Guide bio click here.



Emily McFarling Benson is an experienced real estate lawyer with several areas of expertise. Emily is experienced in representing property owners in numerous real estate transactions. Emily also drafts leases and contracts for clients selling or renting property without a third party agent. Emily is well versed in drafting small business contracts, set ups and corporate formations in the wake of successful real estate transactions. Attorney Guide has fully examined Emily’s records with all bar associations she maintains standings in, and have found her to be certifiably ethical and safe for clients who need a real estate lawyer.



For more information on Emily McFarling Benson at Attorney Guide click here: http://www.attorneyguide.com/



AttorneyGuide.com, LLC

50 West Liberty Street, Ste. 680

Reno, Nevada, 89501

Telephone: (775) 329-7755

Toll Free: (800) 748-5590

Facsimile: (775) 329-7711

Email: info@attorneyguide.com