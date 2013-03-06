Real Estate Leader The Jimmy Welch Team Shares Louisville Market Statistics

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- When buying or selling a home, seeking the advice of a real estate agent can be beneficial. Real estate agents are knowledgeable in the housing industry, and they are often aware of market trends that can help clients secure deals on properties for sale.



For years, The Jimmy Welch Team, a group of experienced real estate agents, have helped clients in the Louisville, KY real estate market connect with their dream properties. The Jimmy Welch Team uses their vast knowledge of the entire Louisville market to help buyers and sellers obtain the best possible prices for their properties.



“It has always been our firm belief that we can best serve our clients with in-depth knowledge of a small market,” states an article on the real estate Louisville company’s website. “We have the network and experience to obtain the highest possible sales price for your home.”



Clients who use the company’s services are always the first to know the real estate trends regarding homes for sale in Louisville. Recently, The Jimmy Welch Team released nine Louisville real estate market statistics.



According to The Jimmy Welch Team, between 2011 and 2012, home sales increased 19 percent. The median home sales price also skyrocketed in 2012, increasing $8,000 from 2011’s $130,000. January 2012 property sales were 15 percent higher than January 2011’s sales: 9,102 properties were sold in 2012 versus 7,711 in 2011. In addition, the amount of single-family homes sold totaled 7,775 in 2012 in comparison to 6,656 in 2011.



The Jimmy Welch Team also revealed a few personal statistics in their list. The houses for sale in Louisville agents sold 93 homes in 2012. The Jimmy Welch Team has sold 11 homes thus far in 2013 and listed another 11 homes. The company also sold eight of their listings within 10 days or less.



The company’s clients have always been pleased with the team’s hard work.



“My wife and I have used Jimmy for several real estate transactions,” said Jerry Tyler, a former client. “His knowledge of the Louisville market is second to none. Jimmy is one of a kind—he actually gets to know his clients and helps them achieve their goals.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Louisville, Kentucky properties are invited to contact The Jimmy Welch team via the information available on the company’s website.



About The Jimmy Welch Team

With over 25 years of combined experience, The Jimmy Welch Team has sold over 450 homes and 500 lots in Louisville, Kentucky to date. The company’s interactive map software allows clients to search Louisville neighborhoods to find specific homes for sale in Louisville and its surrounding areas. The Relocation Specialists of The Jimmy Welch Team also educate clients on Louisville’s real estate market and places of interest prior to their move. For more information, please visit http://www.jimmywelch.com