Real Estate Legend Peter Vekselman on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk with Host Phyllis Ayman

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2021 -- Peter has handled over 3400 house transactions totaling $376 million in real estate deals. He knows what it takes to move property. Now he's teaching other people how to do the same.



His unique real estate model provides United States residents, who are the new partners, the key pillars to CLOSING real estate deals. Peter's expert strategies provide the skills, knowledge, wisdom, experience and Hand Holding investors love whether they the beginner to the well experienced.



Peter joined SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk to help older adults and their families understand the possibilities that are available to them in the real estate market. Many families are considering selling their family homes to help fund or offset caregiving or medical costs, need to liquidate assets for an estate or are in need of additional income as they take on caregiving responsibilities. Many older adults are also seeking business opportunities following retirement or they need to enhance their own fixed incomes.



"These are emotional times and families don't know where or how to start" says host Phyllis Ayman. The Partner Driven System takes out all of the worry, helping individuals and families. It's like the slogan, "leave the driving to us" Visit www.PartnerDriven.com For information into this proprietary system,



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk continues to highlight all-important relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large because as Ayman says, "We're all evolving elders" Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3911



If you have any questions about the show or are interested in advertising or becoming a sponsor please contact the show's Senior Executive Producer Sandra L Rogers at 480/553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com



For Further information or inquiries, please contact

Phyllis Ayman (203) 886-6934 or Phyllis@seniorsstraighttalk.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.