ADHI School Announces New Office and Partnership with Remax

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- ADHI Schools, LLC, a company specializing in helping people obtain or renew their California real estate licenses, will be opening their 15th southern California location to accommodate a new partnership with the major Riverside real estate company Remax.



“This is a great opportunity for our students because Remax is one of the leading real estate companies in the country,” Kartik Subramaniam, founder of ADHI Schools, said. “It’s something we’ve been working toward for a long time and we are so happy to finally partner with Remax.” The partnership will give students even greater learning opportunities and the chance to work with more of the top professionals in their field. Courses at the new location are set to start this November.



ADHI Schools have been offering real estate classes in California and specific training to help people pass their real estate tests at a growing number of locations since they opened 10 years ago. Partnering with Remax will allow them to help students even more. For more information about ADHI Schools, their new partnership and 15th location in southern California, visit their website at http://www.adhischools.com/ or call 1-888-768-5285.



About ADHI Schools

Kartik Subramaniam founded ADHI Schools in 2003 with the goal of offering real estate classes for people looking to start their career in the California real estate business. Through partnerships with major real estate companies and opening a series of locations that are small enough to give one-on-one attention to students yet large enough to offer a dynamic, interactive learning environment, ADHI schools has become a leader in real estate education in California.