Happy Birthday John Eric Home: Magazine Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- John Eric Home is celebrating its first year anniversary with the publication of the magazine’s February issue. The real estate and lifestyle magazine, published by local realtor John Eric, features articles on food, entertaining, travel, fashion, technology and interior design. Feature stories profile iconic Washington institutions and personalities.



Started as a means of communication between John Eric and his clients, the magazine’s readership has grown beyond the parameters of real estate and into that of the general public. “Our goal with the magazine was to grow the reader base through my past and current clients,” says Eric. “We hoped to have at least 1000 reads per month. We have exceeded our own expectations tremendously by having more than 6000 reads for our Nov/Dec double issue. The word is getting out.”



The February issue of John Eric Home includes feature articles on the boutique IP law firm ZwillGen, a profile of the Federal Communications Commission and a special tribute to mark the magazine’s anniversary. Casa Oaxaca is featured in its Foodie section and Mixology celebrates the month of Carnival. Spring fashion tips and a piece on body monitoring and the Cloud rounds out the editorial.



Since its inception, seven regular contributors have joined the magazine‘s ranks. “We are very pleased with the reception of the magazine,” says Angela Casey, Managing Editor. “Heavy industry hitters are writing for our publication and it’s wonderful. In the coming year even more sections will be added.”



The March issue debuts two new monthly features. The first will be written by Marc Schliefer of the Equity Planning Institute, Inc. titled “Money and Finance.” The second, “Being Diplomatic” will be a monthly Q&A session with ambassadors from Washington embassies. On the heels of the March issue, the April publication debuts a new feature that is wine-based.



“We hope to grow John Eric Home into a regional power house of information for our community,” remarks Eric, “and be the ‘go-to’ magazine for all Washingtonians. But, also, for those outside of the area to learn more about this great city and its culture.”



The issue is now available for free download on both johneric.com and issuu.com/johnericcompanies/docs/je.feb.2013.issuu.



About John Eric Home

