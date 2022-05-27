New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2022 -- The Latest Released Real Estate Management Solution market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Real Estate Management Solution market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Real Estate Management Solution market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Hitachi Vantara (United States) , IBM Corporation (United States) , SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States) , MCS Solutions (Belgium), RealPage (United States), Indus Systems (United States), Rentec Direct (United States), Property Boulevard (United States), Wipro Ltd. (India).



Brief Summary of Real Estate Management Solution:

Real Estate Management Solution enable the firms to automate their tasks such as lease accounting, asset maintenance management, relocation management and others related to their property. The real estate management solutions act as a bridge between the tenants and the property owners with providing them real time information along with analytics. The growth of real estate market fuelled by rapid urbanisation and increasing construction activities as well as rising digitisation in business has led to increase in demand for real estate management solutions. Although recent pandemic has led to certain setbacks for real estate market which may limit the growth potential for real estate management solutions market in the short term. North America is currently the largest market of real estate management solution.



Market Drivers:

- Digitisation of Various Businesses

- Rapid Urbanisation has led to Surge in Construction and Building Activities



Market Challenges:

- Glitches or Irregularities in Software



Market Trends:

- SaaS based Solutions are increasing in Popularity



Market Opportunities:

- Integration of Risk Management Software with the Real Estate Management Solution



The Global Real Estate Management Solution Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management, Asset Maintenance Management, Workspace and Relocation Management, Reservation Management), End Use (Property managers, Housing associations), Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Service Level Agreement Management), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)



Regions Covered in the Global Real Estate Management Solution Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In 2020, Nakisa, a leading enterprise business solutions and lease administration solution developer has announced acquisition of IMNAT Software, which is a Canada based developer of cloud technology enabled real estate management solutions. Nasika will look to integrate IMNAT's solutions with its lease administration solutions to provide global corporate real estate management solutions.

In 2020, Wipro Ltd., India based multinational IT company has announced launch of its new tenant acquisition management solution, which the company states will act as a extension to the German Giant SAP SE's SAP Customer Experience' and SAP S/4HANA software. This will help Wipro tap the large scale potential of end to end business processes solutions in real estate.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Real Estate Management Solution Market:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Global Real Estate Management Solution Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Global Real Estate Management Solution Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Global Real Estate Management Solution market share 2021;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Real Estate Management Solution Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2021 to 2023;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2021 to 2027

Chapter 12 to show Global Real Estate Management Solution Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Global Real Estate Management Solution market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



