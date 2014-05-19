Real Estate Marketing Guru Helps Realtors Use Facebook to Bring Their Marketing Efforts Into the 21st Century

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- In today’s competitive real estate market, smart realtors agree that they need some type of Facebook presence to connect with new leads and build a network of interested home buyers. Unfortunately, many have no clue how to successfully implement a Facebook marketing strategy that doesn’t feel like an overt sales pitch. In Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Facebook Marketing for Realtors, real estate marketing specialist Michael Smythe teaches realtors how to effectively use Facebook as a relationship-building tool.



“As realtors we aren't selling widgets or refrigerators or iPhone adapters,” says Smythe. “We are selling our experience. And when it comes to the touchy-feely world of marketing relationships nothing works quite as well as Facebook.”



Smythe’s 66-minute audiobook walks realtors through the ins and outs of Facebook marketing, including what to post, when to post, how to post, how to get fans, and how to use their time on Facebook as efficiently as possible.



“Whether you're selling real estate or widgets, the marketing tips employed in this book are a goldmine for anyone interested in Facebook marketing,” says realtor Lisa S.



Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Facebook Marketing for Realtors is part of a three-book real estate marketing series, which includes Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Video Marketing for Realtors and Real Estate Marketing in the 21st Century: Twitter Marketing for Realtors. All three books are available now for download on Amazon.com.



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