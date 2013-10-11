WeKnowRealty.Com Launches Fresh Looking Website for Real Estate Professionals

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- WeKnowRealty.com is a directory for real estate agents to advertise themselves for free, designed 100% with professionals in mind.



Real Estate Agents that want to be found should claim their profile today by visiting the website. Claiming your profile is free. The Profile allows you to list specialties, websites, contact information, hours, pictures and more. Want more exposure? Place an Ad on the site for only $25 per month.



Owner of WeKnowRealty.com, Tom Gardner, has run several successful data companies in the past. His key belief has always been to offer customers what they need for as little as possible while keeping the quality and integrity of the information and product.



About LLH Data

The "We Know" search suite is the brain child of LLH Data's CEO, President, and Managing Member, Tom Gardner, who says, "This new line of search sites will make it extremely easy to find exactly what - or whom - you are looking for. They will be more comprehensive than other similar sites. Our attorney search site, for instance, is the first one that incorporates paralegals as well as lawyers, and our physician search site is the first to list physician's assistants. He adds that the company wants to give everyone involved in these professions the opportunity to have a listing, because service providers and consumers alike benefit from having access to this enhanced database.