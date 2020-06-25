Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Clearwater, Florida has seen rapid development. It was mentioned among Forbes' list of fastest-growing cities back in 2018. It is also ranked as one of the strongest home markets for families. It is especially appealing for single-family homes, which means multi-generational families searching for a big house may wish to look elsewhere. Clearwater offers plenty of incentives for those seeking to invest in real estate. Median rent rates double the US average.



St. Petersburg shares many of Clearwater 's aforementioned attributes. It is also part of the list of quickly developing cities and is ideal for single-family homes. When seeking opportunities to rent a property, there's a big rise in rent year-on-year in St. Petersburg.



About Monroe Funding Corporation

Monroe Funding Corporation is a direct equity lender serving clients throughout Central and South Florida, specializing in first mortgages on non-owner occupied residential and commercial property investments as well as real estate loan options. Our fast and flexible loan programs get clients to the closing table quickly and professionally. For more information on hard money lenders Miami or Orlando hard money lending, please call 954-816-0388 or fill out the application.