Real Estate News, India Property News: NDTV Profit 'Smart Advice Show'

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- In the show which was aired on Saturday, 11th May 2013 at 9 am; Samarjit Singh spoke about the real estate situations, where the developers ask for additional payments and subsequently cancel the unit allotments if a home buyer refuses to pay for the demand. Samarjit also shed light on ways to avoid such grim real estate situations and how buyers can fight for their rights of property and avoid making paying for the extra costs as demanded by the developers.



Answering to a particular query wherein a home buyer was asked for additional payment by the developer, Samarjit Said,” home buyers must have proof of all payments. They need to produce all the written documents in order to stick to the original agreement signed with the developer. In case of dis-agreements, the buyers are entitled to take legal actions. They can approach a consumer court or CREDAI, get registered their complaint, and explore other options of resolution.”



“Home buying is an emotional decision but, home buyers should not be outraged while dealings with the developers. It is not a wise decision to give up claim on the rights of property. Keep a hold on the property and fight against the injustice.” He added.



