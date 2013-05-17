Real Estate People Voted Best Property Management Service in Vista CA

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Real Estate People is a property management firm. They oversee properties such as apartments, rental homes and commercial properties to ensure that lessees are complying with the terms of the lease agreement and to help mediate issues between lessors and lessees.



Recently, the firm was chosen for an award in Vista, CA, for outstanding work in their field.



Because of their outstanding work in Vista and the northern portion of San Diego, Real Estate People were chosen for the Best Property Management Company for 2013.



“We were surprised, honored and humbled to be selected for this award. To be even nominated is a real honor, so we [Real Estate People] take real pride in this,” said Tim Springer of Real Estate People.



With a strong commitment to the property owner and their best interest in mind, Real Estate People work diligently to keep properties in correct repair and carefully follow the ever changing laws of California and San Diego.



“The laws of rental properties and leases are very complex and detailed. Allowing us, Real Estate People, to manage your investment properties means you are free from the headaches of the daily chore of running your properties,” said Springer.



Regardless of the property type: residential, mixed use, HOA, or commercial, you can be assured Real Estate People will treat your properties as if it were their own.



“We live and die by our reputation in this business. Because of that, we have to maintain the highest standards of customer service, satisfaction and management. Bad business travels much faster than good business after all,” said Springer.



As Vista, CA continues to grow in the northern portion of San Diego, more and more properties are needing qualified and trusted property management services in Vista Ca.



“Contact us; let us show you how we can help you save money, protect your interests and enjoy your properties without having to have a daily hand in their continuous operation,” said Springer.



For more information about Real Estate People, visit their website at http://propertymanagementvistaca.com/.



