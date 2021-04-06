Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Real Estate Portfolio Management Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oracle (United States),Brokermint (United States),CoStar (United States),Altus Group (Canada),MRI Software (United States),Apto (United States),REthink (United States),Yardi (United States),Ascendix Technologies (United States),CommissionTrac (United States).



Definition:

Real estate portfolio management software helps the owners and professionals to track leases, residents, and maintenance tasks. It also helps to collect rent and manage finances to reduce costs and streamline operations. The software automates the back office, financial and operational tools for real estate property managers. It supports different residential and commercial property types and can scale up or down, depending on property portfolio size. Moreover, it connects the property managers and tenants as it uses the same technology in customer relationship management.



Market Trend:

Growing Urbanisation in Developing Economies



Market Drivers:

Increasing Prominence of Property Managers and Owners on Scalability

Increase in Infrastructure Development



Challenges:

Risks Associated with Cyber Security

Lack of Awareness About the Real Estate Portfolio Management Software



Opportunities:

Wide Range of Applications Such as Online Document Storage, Financial Reporting and Others



The Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, Mac, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



