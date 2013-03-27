Real Estate Professional Steve Weis Joins Jill Penman Group

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The Jill Penman Group, a South Florida realty group specializing in Coconut Grove Real Estate, has announced that real estate professional Steve Weiss has joined their team. The acclaimed firm publicly welcomed its newest member with a blog update on its official website, jillpenman.com



“Steve Weiss, who currently lives in Coral Gables, received a BA in Industrial Psychology in Queens College, New York City, and accomplished an Improved Management Results Course at McConnell & Simmons, New York City. He has had a distinguished career as a sales professional, with over two decades of experience in both sales and sales management.



Mr. Weiss served as national sales manager for Miami-based Leading Edge Ventilation Products from November 1991 to May 1998, where he helped to expand both the company’s product line and avenues of distribution. He developed new catalogs, brochures, and sales programs for the firm’s industrial fan division; hired and trained numerous independent representatives (including two regional sales managers); and gained entry for the company’s industrial fan division into the prominent McMaster Carr Catalog. By the time the company was acquired by Marley Engineered Products in 1998, its total sales had increased from $5 million to $13 million, owed largely to Mr. Weiss’s efforts.



Indeed, his tenures in a number of other firms – including Marley Engineered Products, Florida Pneumatic Corp, and Cool Breeze of Key West, among others – are characterized by his proven ability to open new markets, expand existing ones, develop and launch new product lines, and increase total sales, all while maximizing revenue. These skills will no doubt serve the interests of our clients well.



Steve Weiss’s business experience also involved a lot of travelling throughout the country, where he learned a great deal about many diverse communities, including their lifestyle and cost of living. Between this worldly experience and his proven ability to work with clients and partners across the country, Mr. Weiss is uniquely qualified to work in the real estate industry. Needless to say, he will be a great part of our award-winning team.”



The induction of Steve Weiss is likely a reflection the company’s continued growth and success, characterized by a quick succession of property sales since the beginning of 2013. In light of Steve Weiss’s qualifications, many analysts expect a positive development for Jill Penman and her acclaimed real estate group.