Real Estate Professionals Hail EZ Coordinator as an Industry Game Changer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Real Estate Connect conference goers got a glimpse of how EZ Coordinator will improve productivity in the real estate industry. EZ Coordinator is also causing a stir in the transaction management market because of its highly competitive pricing structure.



Those who deal in real estate know that one of the biggest challenges is keeping a handle on the complexity of the sales process. There are so many moving parts, and to keep track of them and know what to do next is rarely a straightforward task, even for seasoned industry veterans. The most effective recipe for success is therefore an easy and organized process. David Lester recognized this fact when he founded the real estate software company Sequent Systems . Sequent’s first transaction management system was Sequent Enterprise, which makes life easier for professionals working in the multi-unit condo development market.



“Keeping track of your real estate deals isn’t just important for urban infill developers,” said David Lester, CEO. “We found that local real estate agents, brokers, and transaction coordinators can also benefit greatly from our expertise in real estate transaction management, so we decided to build EZ Coordinator.”



EZ Coordinator is an online transaction management tool that reduces uncertainties by keeping track of moving pieces and showing you where action is required. As the name implies, real estate insiders appreciate EZ Coordinator’s easy-to-use interface, coupled with the vastness of functionality.



“We give agents access to the core features of EZ Coordinator for free, with advanced functions at extremely low prices,” said Jeremy Shoenig, VP of Operations and Product at Sequent Systems.



Shoenig is the main driver behind EZ Coordinator, and says that it is not just about efficiency gains: “Professional transaction management ensures that less falls through the cracks. Therefore it’s a great investment to keep yourself and your customers happy and to reduce the risk of liability.”



About Sequent Systems

Sequent Systems has been at the forefront of cloud based real-estate transaction management since it first launched its landmark Sequent Enterprise product, now used by condo developers and marketers world-wide. The company was founded in 2002 by real estate professionals with decades of industry experience. More recently, Sequent Systems is also servicing the single-family home sale market with their latest real estate transaction management tool, EZ Coordinator.



