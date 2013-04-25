Real Estate Rochester NY Expert the Sharon Quataert Team Shares Spring Real Estate Statistics

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Buying a house is an excellent investment for the future. Today, individuals in the market to buy a house find that it is much more affordable than ever before.



For over 27 years, Sharon Quataert has worked as a real estate agent in the Rochester, New York area. During that time, Quataert and her team have helped countless individuals to buy and sell their properties on the real estate Rochester NY market. The real estate agent’s website also offers valuable support to individuals by providing them with buyer’s and seller’s resources, property information, open house details, and updates about the real estate industry.



“Whether you’re in the market for a large house, a small house, or even just a vacant lot to build upon, our Rochester Real Estate listings will have a variety of great options for you to choose from,” stated an article on Quataert’s homes for sale Rochester NY website.



Recently, Sharon Quataert and her team shared new statistics with their clients regarding the spring home buying season.



Recent highs in the stock market are signaling better times ahead. According to the team, the latest information published by Freddie Mac in U.S. Economic and Housing Market Outlook shows that 2013’s home buyers and sellers can expect continued low mortgage rates, increasing house prices, and rising consumer confidence to help support increased home sales.



Home sales will be up eight to 10 percent in 2013. Housing will also increase to 950,000 units this year, compared to 780,000 units in 2012.



Additionally, in 2012, $1.5 trillion was added to balance sheets. Residential mortgage debt increased by less than one percent in the last quarter of 2012, a strong indication of household deleveraging drawing to a close.



Even though the unemployment rate should be slightly higher in 2013, this year’s spring season should be the healthiest spring buying season since 2007.



Individuals interested in receiving more information about Rochester realty and Rochester real estate listings can visit The Sharon Quataert Team’s website for more information.



About The Sharon Quataert Team

Sharon Quataert has worked for over 27 years with real estate agents in Rochester, NY. The Sharon Quataert team is dedicated to helping clients make the best decisions about buying and selling properties. As part of a team of some of the best real estate agents in Rochester, NY, Sharon Quataerts’ personal goal is to guide her clients through the entire process. For more information, please visit http://www.sharonq.com