Real Estate Sales Force (RESF) Launches New Real Estate Blog

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- The Real Estate Sales Force (RESF), a major realty group in South Florida, has a launched a new real estate blog on its official website at RESF.com. The blog is located under the "News" section of the homepage, and was introduced as part of the group’s campaign to continually improve customer service through the use of web-based tools.



The first article centered on the top preconstruction developments in the area, with the following posts discussing a variety of properties and real estate topics. The South Florida Real Estate Blog will provide a range of information to users that include recent listings, featured homes, new services, real estate market trends, and more. It will be regularly-updated to provide consistent and topical information.



This is one of several innovative and user-oriented services provided on RESF’s website. Other features include a list of video property tours, a page for home sale assistance, an advanced property search function, and more. The firm deals with properties across the South Florida region, including Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, and Aventura. Its extensive selection of condos and homes is organized by several categories, including pre-construction, short sales/foreclosure, rentals, and exclusive listings.



RESF has explicitly emphasized the use of advanced technology to deliver high-quality customer service, with a particular focus on utilizing photography, graphic design, and video production. In a similar vein, it maintains several active social media accounts on networks such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest. As a result of these efforts, the firm has become one of the fastest-growing South Florida Real Estate groups in the region.



RESF comprises over 300 realtors and has offices throughout South Florida, including locations in Boca Raton, Coral Gables, and Miami Lakes.