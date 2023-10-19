Real Estate Software Market Next Big Thing : Argus Financial Software, Microsoft, MRI Software, Accruent

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Real Estate Software Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Real Estate Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Accruent (United States), Argus Financial Software (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corp (United States), SAP America Inc. (United States), RealPaged Inc. (United States), MRI Software (United States), CoStar Realty Information Inc. (United States), IBM Tririga (United States), AMSI (United States)



Scope of the Report of Real Estate Software

Real estate software application manages the complete operational activities and processes from the management of the property, to the management of real estate agencies, agents, clients and financial transactions. It offers comprehensive reports for managing the Real Estate agency performance and efficiency and enables the management for a better decision-making. Real Estate Software Market includes statistics and data to support the information in the report through charts and tables for enhanced readability and to present more attractive content.



September 26, 2018: Accruent Launches First CMMS Integration with GE Healthcare's Service Shop Portal. This portal enables Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) professionals to search, access and order parts, accessories and supplies for many of GE Healthcare's devices.



June 6, 2018: Accruent to Expand CMMS Leadership with Acquisition of Maintenance Connection. This agreement accelerates Accruent's efforts to help customers gain insight and make data-driven decisions for multi-site facility management. Customers will be able to view their physical resource assessments, view data from IoT sensors.



The Global Real Estate Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Content Management Software, Customer Relationship Management Software, Real Estate Contract Software), Application (Architects and Engineers, Project Managers, Government, Real Estate Contractor, Real Estate Companies, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud Based), End-Users (Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)



Market Opportunities:

- Growth of Real Estate Sector in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Smart Technological Solutions

- Increasing Use of Augmented Reality by Real Estate Companies



Market Trend:

- Use of Blockchain in Real Estate Management Software

- Need for Cost Optimization for Project Managers

- Use of Big Data and Analytics



What can be explored with the Real Estate Software Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Real Estate Software Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Real Estate Software

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Real Estate Software Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Real Estate Software Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Real Estate Software Market Forecast



