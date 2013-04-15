Real Estate South Africa to Help Foreign Buyers Find Their Dream South African Real Estate

Cape Town, Western Cape -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Real Estate South Africa is a website owned by SAHome Buyers that is dedicated to helping foreign buyers find and eventually buy their dream South Africa real estate. The website features all the things that individuals need to know when searching and securing their chosen real estate in the country. It is especially designed for real estate buyers in the United States and United Kingdom who are interested in owning South African real estate.



South African real estate is one of the most desirable properties in the world. More and more foreign buyers are becoming interested in buying properties in various parts of South Africa including Cape Town, Bantry Bay, and Sandton. Several properties that are being sold in the country feature a unique architectural style that will surely suit the taste of buyers. Moreover, the prices of these properties are also low by international standards. Another good reason for buying real estate in South Africa is that the immigration rules in the country are friendlier than other countries. The country also boasts different kinds of real estate properties that are ideal for those who want to live in coastal towns as well as in rural areas and farms. To achieve the best deals, it is advisable that foreign buyers hire the service of a professional property buyer’s consultant.



SA HomeBuyers is considered as one of the trusted and leading professional property buyer’s consultants in South Africa. By hiring the service of the company, foreign buyers can make sure that they will have access to more properties, save money, and maximize their returns. They can also find their ideal property in a much faster manner and can achieve the lowest price of the property. SA HomeBuyers director Marco Garuti is known for his knowledge about the security estates in the country. His expertise and the quality of service he provides can be seen on the satisfaction that his clients feel.



Real Estate South Africa showcases some of the most important information about South African real estate that foreign investors should know. It provides an overview of the Cape Town Real Estate and tips on how to buy a home in the county.



SA HomeBuyers is a leading property buyer’s consultant agency in South Africa that has already built a reputation for giving superior buying experience to their clients based on service standards, knowledge, and deliverables.



"SA HomeBuyers saved us thousands of Rand. You were super helpful in sourcing the right property. Thank you!" - Mary Morisot, New Brunswick



For more information about Real Estate South Africa, visit http://www.real-estate-south-africa.org/ or contact Claus Lauter at +27 (0) 78 233 1562.



