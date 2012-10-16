Real Estate Springfield, MO Expert RE/MAX Reveals Must-Know Financing Secrets and More

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Although the housing market experienced a few rough years in the past, sales have begun to improve. Now is a great time to own a home because those who wait will most likely pay more for a home and pay a higher interest rate in future years.



Individuals interested buying and selling homes in the Springfield, Missouri area have been contacting RE/MAX House of Brokers for advice. RE/MAX associates, “averaging three times the production and more advanced industry education than other agents,” are known for their excellent customer service and market presence.



Recently, the real estate Springfield MO company revealed two myths that could help buyers in the next purchase of their homes.



For years, it was thought that financing was one of the most difficult things to obtain. However, buyers interested in receiving loans will be pleased to know that many lenders have created loans that require less than a 20% down payment, making it a great option for those with small down payments. For example, buyers who are interested in homes for sale Springfield MO can contact the Missouri Housing Development Corporation—a great option for those who have not owned a home in the past three years—and examine their various government loan options.



RE/MAX recommends that offers made on a house should be fair and reasonable, especially because many houses on the market are still being sold for 95.5% of their listed price. Buyers are encouraged to make fair offers on homes to start negotiations, and, likewise, sellers are encouraged to accept reasonable offers on their homes.



When it comes to homes for sale in Springfield Missouri, RE/MAX suggests working with an agent that will help clients get homes they can afford. Real estate agents can provide legal services; supply information on values, taxes, costs, and services; and show clients detailed listings of available homes.



RE/MAX supplies their buyers with incredible listings of real estate for sale Springfield MO, including featured properties. They also offer advice on insurance, taxes, refinancing, and how to improve the value of a property. The company has more exclusive listings than any of their competitors, so customers can always be sure that they are getting the best possible service when it comes to buying or selling a home.



About RE/MAX House of Brokers

For the past 30 years, RE/MAX House of Brokers has been focused on giving their clients the best possible home buying or selling experience, especially because they believe that it is important to treat each client’s real estate needs as if they were the company’s own. RE/MAX House of Brokers focuses on excellent customer service, which has inspired them to create an effective blend of result-oriented professionals, superior technology, and high ethical standards within their company. For more information, please visit http://www.springfieldballoon.com