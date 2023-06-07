Real Estate Tokenization Market Next Big Thing : Visa, Mastercard, CardConnect, American Express

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Real Estate Tokenization Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Real Estate Tokenization market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Fiserv (United States), Visa (United States), Mastercard (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), American Express (United States), Thales (France), Lookout (United States), Futurex (United States), CardConnect (United States), FIS (United States)



Scope of the Report of Real Estate Tokenization

Tokenization is the process of converting real estate assets into several virtual (digital) tokens. These virtual tokens can then be sold on an internet marketplace. The purchaser of a certain token becomes the owner of that share of the asset. Because it uses blockchain technology to exchange tokens, tokenization reduces transaction costs dramatically. These tokens allow investors to sell and acquire real estate without having to pay the typical closing charges.



In Sept 2021, Cipher Trace, a major cryptocurrency intelligence firm, was acquired by Mastercard. The combination of Mastercard's cybersecurity solutions and Cipher Trace's digital assets would give organizations more transparency and assist them to spot dangers.



In June 2021, Micro Focus and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnered to bring Voltage Secure Data and Amazon Macie together. This connection offered AWS clients automatic risk remediation, reducing the chance of a data breach while ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.



The Global Real Estate Tokenization Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Commercial Real Estate Tokenization, Residential Real Estate Tokenization, Single Real Estate Tokenization, Trophy Real Estate Tokenization), Application (Payment Security, User Authentication, Compliance Management), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), End-User (Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Others), Technique (API-Based, Gateway-Based), Component (Solution, Services)



Market Opportunities:

- The Rise in Demand for Cloud-Based Application

- Advanced New Technologies in the Tokenization Process



Market Drivers:

- Tokenization Reduces the Risk of Data Breaches

- To Enhance the Conventional Real Estate Industry by Reliable Tracking of Ownership

- Tokenization Has Lowered the Barrier to Entry for Investment



Market Trend:

- High Demand for Blockchain Technology in the Real Estate Sector



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Finally, Real Estate Tokenization Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



