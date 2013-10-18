New Book Reveals Secret Strategies for Profiting in Mortgage Investing

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Given the nature of today’s fluctuating economic climate, safe investment opportunities that generate substantial returns seem to be few and far between. So for those who want to turn a good profit and feel secure about where they are putting their money, private mortgage lender/author Alex Nackoul says mortgage investing may be just the ticket.



In his new book, “Secrets to Successful Mortgage Investing: Make Money Safely in Today’s Real Estate Market,” Nackoul reveals eye-opening information about this sometimes overlooked investment area.



Through straight-forward and easy-to-understand language, Nackoul explains why mortgages are one of today’s safest investments. He also exposes startling truths and common myths about the corporate and governmental mentality behind the mortgage and real estate markets.



“After being in this industry for over 40 years, I have concluded that the real estate market is inefficient and emotional,” said Nackoul. “Investors must realize it is susceptible to ups and downs just like every other market.



“But many real estate professionals don’t see it that way and convince themselves that prices are always going to go up. This type of thinking can lead to huge financial losses.”



While Nackoul was determined to dispel many of the common myths about the real estate market in his book, he says his chief aim was simply to enlighten readers about the ins and outs of mortgage investing. He also hoped to make the process less complicated for the novice investor, as well as those who have years of experience behind them.



“I want main street investors (local) to know more about what a great and safe investment mortgages are,” said Nackoul. “Having a correct understanding of how it all works will give them the power to make the wisest choices about where they are putting their money.”



Nackoul is the founder and CEO of Brownstone Mortgage Capital Corporation. His company is one of the country’s most successful mortgage investment firms.



Along with authoring “Secrets to Successful Mortgage Investing: Making Money Safely in Today’s Real Estate Market,” Nackoul has written numerous articles for trade publications and also has been a frequent guest speaker at financial and real estate seminars.



About Alex Nackoul

Alex Nackoul is an author, real estate investor and private mortgage lender. He is the founder and CEO of Brownstone Mortgage Capital Corporation, which is one of the country’s most successful mortgage investment firms.



Throughout his 40-year career, Nackoul has written articles for numerous trade publications and also has been a frequent guest speaker at financial and real estate seminars.