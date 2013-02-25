Real Family Travel Magazine Now Available in Non-iPad Version

Green Cove Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Real Family Travel, an iPad magazine with ideas for families traveling to anywhere in the world, is now available in a non-iPad version. The new version is based on the feedback received by fans on Facebook.



Family travel articles can now be read by people who don’t own the Apple tablet device. Feature stories, articles, videos, and tips reveal first-hand accounts from actual families who travel. Everything from road trips, safaris, and theme parks in the far corners of the world are covered; readers also get a glimpse into life in foreign countries and lying back on a secluded beach in a distant land. Families with kids can find intriguing articles to come up with travel ideas.



The non-iPad version, which just recently became available in January 2013, is available at a subscription rate of $10.49 for one year.



Families interested in the travel tips and ideas presented can learn more by visiting the Real Family Travel website, where there are featured videos, additional media, and a form to ask questions to the Traveling Teens reporting to the publication. A blog, social media connections, and advertising information are also included on the website.



More information can be found, plus a sample preview of the magazine and associated web reader, at http://realfamilytravel.com/.



Real Family Travel is an electronic magazine that provides tips and ideas for traveling families with kids. Originally published in August 2012 on the iPad, it has expanded so even non-iPad users can read the articles published in each issue, using the same reader.



