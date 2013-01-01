'Real' Golf: Lifetime Linkster's New Book Provides a Fresh Commentary on the Amateur Game.

Wellborn, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- Ask the layman what golf is, and you’ll often hear about tournaments with prize money in the millions, sportsman clad in thousands of dollars of clothing and a string of personalities that are as popular as the sport itself. However, for ninety nine percent of golfers, the amateur side of the game is all they know as reality.



With the media shying away from the grassroots game and turning their attention to its professional cousin, long time golfer Lex McKeithen gives amateur golf the attention it deserves in a compelling new book – ‘"Real" Golf - A Commentary on the Amateur Game’.



Synopsis:



“An earthy anecdotal commentary on the amateur game, especially as played by die-hard fans.



It describes who the 'real' golfers' are and who aren't, the gambling, the temper tantrums, the language, the equipment, the difference from professional golf, the rules and etiquette of the game, and, among other things, some of the characters the author has known over more than 40 years of playing the 'real' game.”



As the author explains, his book is long overdue.



“’Real Golf’ showcases the side of the game that media rarely covers. Everybody knows the professionals, the tournaments they play and the companies that sponsor them. However, the huge majority of global golf is played on the amateur stage, says McKeithen.



Continuing, “I introduce to amateur golfers of all kinds the intensity, the aggravation, and the good and bad of sport's most difficult game. Laced with whimsical anecdotes and references, it proves that there is a whole other side to the game that is sorely ignored.”



The book also divulges information which is often kept under-wraps.



“I expose the gambling, characters and unbelievable stories that make amateur golf one of the most exciting sports on the planet. It certainly isn’t all shiny pants and holes-in-one!” McKeithen adds.



Set to resonate with both industry experts and amateur players alike, potential readers are urged to get their hands on a copy of the book while supplies last.



‘"Real" Golf - A Commentary on the Amateur Game’, published as an ebook by LuLu, is available now: http://bit.ly/VkMd



About Lex McKeithen

Lex McKeithen grew up in rural North Florida playing on nine hole courses. He attended Florida State University in Tallahassee and went on to fly fighter planes for the U.S. Air Force in Viet Nam, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the United States. He played golf in many of the countries he was stationed in.



He currently lives on his farm in North Florida where he writes and reminisces about all the good shots he made and thinks very little about the few bad ones he may have hit.