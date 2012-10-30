Real Rare Antique - One Stop Solution for All Your ''Antique' Needs

Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Province -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Asia. The place holds an allure that no other place can offer. From the mysterious mountains of the Himalayas, all over the deserts of the Middle East, to the timeless Great Wall, it simply never ceases to amaze. It has been touted as the largest and most culturally diverse continent in the world. It has also been the cradle of numerous ancient civilizations and a place where different cultures flourished.



It is not a wonder to find the most amazing antiques in Asia. The place has a plethora of valuable ‘old stuff’ that is sure to satisfy every antique hunter’s heart. Afterall, what would you expect from a continent that boasts a number of oldest countries in the world?



Since personal antique-hunting is not exactly as romantic as it is cut out, Real Rare Antiques brings Asian antiques right into your doorstep, without you having to keep a gun away from your face. This company has one of the largest inventories of Asian antiques. From China teacups of the Ming Dynasty to Buddha statues from Burma, they give their word to deliver whatever you covet in just a few clicks. No need to be on the lookout for looters and highwaymen.



Every item on the inventory is fairly-priced and appraised by reputable appraisers. Remember Antique Roadshow? Yes, Pawn Stars is a knockoff version of it. The highest appraisal ever done on television was on a set of jades from China.Fetching as much as $1.3M! Who knows if your next purchase would have the same fate as that lucky participant since antiques from Asia have been known to be among the most valuable in the world.Whether your purpose of collecting antiques is for investment or simply aesthetics, Real Rare antiques products are sure to live up to your expectations.



On the other hand, if you have some ‘old Asian stuff’ that you would like to get rid off, you may contact the company and they can take it out of your hands. You may also contact them to get an appraisal or advice on antiques you currently own.



If you are not too keen on buying antiques online due to counterfeiting concerns, the site does guarantee satisfaction. The products have been verified by experts on Asian and Chinese arts.



Experiencing the ancient culture of Asia (vicariously, of course) is made possible by these timeless antiques. They serve as a reminder of a passing era. Why not have them in your collection and eternally marvel at the mystery and beauty of centuries past?



The company’s site has an inventory that constantly changes and updates and you have a variety to choose from. The company has undoubtedly painstakingly and carefully chosen items to ensure that it lives up to its name, Real Rare Antiques. You can find their inventory here: http://www.realrareantiques.com. They sell sets of Chinese porcelains, snuff bottles, opera items, Buddha’s (yes, 4-feet tall Buddha’s), opera items, opium pipes, antique silvers, locks and others. The products surely do not disappoint.