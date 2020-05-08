Real Solutions for Families Coping with Ripple Effects from Stay Home Orders and Social Isolation

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Mental health issues are on the rise, especially for women, due to disruptions in daily routines, unemployment, and uncertainties about the future. On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, on the "Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore." radio show on Voice America – Variety, Dr. Paula Fellingham, global women's movement leader, and Deborah McNelis, early brain development specialist, share their solutions for families coping with the ripple effects of stay-home orders.



As a mother, Dr. Fellingham, her husband and their 8 children enjoyed being on the road together for 12 summers across the U.S. and Europe as a musical group. "We always let the kids decide if they wanted to go on tour," says Dr. Fellingham. "The rule was if even one did not want to, we wouldn't go. Year after year though, we went, and the Solutions for Families I developed made each year fun and successful for all us."



Dr. Fellingham holds a Doctorate of Education Degree in Human Relations and is the author of 7 books and many magazine articles. She has received an "Outstanding Leadership and Service Award" from U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and the prestigious "Points of Light" Award from U.S. President George W. Bush. She's hosted her own radio show called, "Solutions for Families," has spoken at the U. N. and is currently the Founder and CEO of the Women's Information Network, and Women of the Middle East Network. She is the Founder and Director of the non-profit Global Prosperity and Peace Initiative that offers solutions to the U.N.'s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.



McNelis is the creator of Neuro-Nurturing Interaction Packets, and Transitions and Balanced Stimulation packets. "These packets provide a simple understanding of the 4 overall essential elements that create great brain connections with an emphasis on developing pathways for positive self-perception," says McNelis. "They also help reduce the effects of trauma and stress on young brains that is so needed right now."



With mental health issues, especially for women and teens, on the rise due to job loss, interrupted routines, uncertainties, and social isolation from friends, these two global innovators are offering their expertise so that families don't just have to cope, but can truly find solutions that help.



For more information about the episode, visit www.RiseandShineAsOne.com. Listen live on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Noon Pacific. A replay will be available the same afternoon.



Contact:

Lori Anne Rising, Co-host "Rise 'n Shine!" Radio

LoriAnne@RiseandShineAs1.com