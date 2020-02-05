Real-Time Location System for Healthcare Market Analysis Along with Research Report at a Healthy CAGR of 17.5% from 2019 to 2030.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Latest research report on 'Global Real-Time Location System for Healthcare Market' delivers essential information on current consumer buying behavior, product specifications, details to help execute growth strategies, and more. The report is now available with Market Industry Reports (MIR) with customizations. According to the report, the global real-time location systems for healthcare market is estimated to account for over US$ 1.35 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 17.5% from 2019 to 2030.



STANLEY Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Aruba Networks, IMPINJ, TeleTracking Technologies, CenTrak, AiRISTA Flow, Sonitor Technologies, Versus Technology, and Identec Group, among others.



The global real-time location systems for healthcare market is driven primarily by factors such as rising demand for real-time location systems and security concerns in healthcare facilities. Moreover, use of IoT in healthcare facilities help in better utilization of resources.



Real-time location systems are used in healthcare facilities to track patients and staff with help of sequential images. Also, the system being capable of collecting real-time data about locations & status of personnel and patients. This helps the caretaker of facility to react to emergency situations. For instance, RTLS helps in tracking whether the members are complying with the rules & regulations pertaining to sterilization and hygiene. It also helps in minimizing the risks of nosocomial infections.



North America is expected to dominate the real-time location systems for healthcare market owing to factors such as adoption of the technology by several hospitals in the U.S. for safe & effective communications and presence of various market players in region. The U.S. represents one of the largest markets of healthcare sector followed by Canada.



-How are the manufacturers operating in the Real-Time Location Systems For Healthcare Market plan to adjust their production according to the status of demand during the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?

-How are prominent leaders planning to secure economies in the distribution of their products?

-What are the defects in the existing products and what corrective measures should the product owners take to improve the product?

-How can companies explore new uses for their existing and new products or services, and thereby increasing the demands in the Real-Time Location Systems For Healthcare Market?

-What will be the market share over the estimated period?

-What are the general conditions prevailing in the Real-Time Location Systems For Healthcare Market?



1. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



2. GLOBAL REAL-TIME LOCATION SYSTEM FOR HEALTHCARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY OFFERING

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Services



3. GLOBAL REAL-TIME LOCATION SYSTEM FOR HEALTHCARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY

1. Ultra-Wideband Technology

2. Bluetooth Low Energy

3. Wi-Fi

4. Others



4. GLOBAL REAL-TIME LOCATION SYSTEM FOR HEALTHCARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

1. Inventory & Asset Tracking and Management

2. Staff Locating & Monitoring

3. Access Control

4. Supply Chain Management

5. Others



