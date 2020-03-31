Real-Time Location System for Healthcare Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities 2030 & Key Players Aruba Networks, IMPINJ, TeleTracking Technologies, CenTrak

The global real-time location systems for healthcare market is estimated to account for over US$ 1.35 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 17.5% from 2019 to 2030.
Real-time location systems are parts of IoT devices used in healthcare facilities that help in capturing real-time information from remote locations. There have been various wall-penetrating technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy and various others that are used in IoT solutions. These help in sending & receiving signals across walls; for instance, Wi-Fi sensors can communicate with monitor unit that is located a few feet away and tracks temperature.
Top Players:
Some of the prominent players in the real-time location systems for healthcare market include STANLEY Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Aruba Networks, IMPINJ, TeleTracking Technologies, CenTrak, AiRISTA Flow, Sonitor Technologies, Versus Technology, and Identec Group, among others.
The global real-time location systems for healthcare market is driven primarily by factors such as rising demand for real-time location systems and security concerns in healthcare facilities. Moreover, use of IoT in healthcare facilities help in better utilization of resources.
Segmentation Based On:
BY APPLICATION
Inventory & Asset Tracking and Management
Staff Locating & Monitoring
Access Control
Supply Chain Management
Others
BY FACILITY TYPE
Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
Senior Living Facilities
The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "Real-Time Location System For Healthcare Market" and its commercial landscape.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for Real-Time Location System For Healthcare Market analysis and forecast 2019 - 2030.
