Real-Time Location System for Healthcare Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities 2030 & Key Players Aruba Networks, IMPINJ, TeleTracking Technologies, CenTrak

Real-time location systems are parts of IoT devices used in healthcare facilities that help in capturing real-time information from remote locations. There have been various wall-penetrating technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy and various others that are used in IoT solutions. These help in sending & receiving signals across walls; for instance, Wi-Fi sensors can communicate with monitor unit that is located a few feet away and tracks temperature.



Top Players:



Some of the prominent players in the real-time location systems for healthcare market include STANLEY Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Aruba Networks, IMPINJ, TeleTracking Technologies, CenTrak, AiRISTA Flow, Sonitor Technologies, Versus Technology, and Identec Group, among others.



The global real-time location systems for healthcare market is driven primarily by factors such as rising demand for real-time location systems and security concerns in healthcare facilities. Moreover, use of IoT in healthcare facilities help in better utilization of resources.



Segmentation Based On:



BY APPLICATION

Inventory & Asset Tracking and Management

Staff Locating & Monitoring

Access Control

Supply Chain Management

Others



BY FACILITY TYPE

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Senior Living Facilities



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



