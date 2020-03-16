Real-Time Location Systems for Healthcare Market Rapidly Growing at Healthy CAGR of 17.5% by 2019-2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The global real-time location systems for healthcare market is driven primarily by factors such as rising demand for real-time location systems and security concerns in healthcare facilities. Moreover, use of IoT in healthcare facilities help in better utilization of resources.



Prominent Players:



Some of the prominent players in the real-time location systems for healthcare market include STANLEY Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Aruba Networks, IMPINJ, TeleTracking Technologies, CenTrak, AiRISTA Flow, Sonitor Technologies, Versus Technology, and Identec Group, among others.



Real-time location systems are used in healthcare facilities to track patients and staff with help of sequential images. Also, the system being capable of collecting real-time data about locations & status of personnel and patients. This helps the caretaker of facility to react to emergency situations. For instance, RTLS helps in tracking whether the members are complying with the rules & regulations pertaining to sterilization and hygiene. It also helps in minimizing the risks of nosocomial infections.



Market Segmentation:



BY TECHNOLOGY



Ultra-Wideband Technology

Bluetooth Low Energy

Wi-Fi

Others



BY APPLICATION



Inventory & Asset Tracking and Management

Staff Locating & Monitoring

Access Control

Supply Chain Management

Others



