Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Outlook to 2025 - Catapult Sports, Zebra Technologies, Statsports, ChyronHego Corporation

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- RTLS-enabled wearable sports devices are primarily used in sports analytics. The technology and software that is used in smart wearable devices aids in critical decision-making process in several games and sports such as football, tennis, basketball, and golf. These devices are also used to track various activities of players such as speed, distance covered, and breathing and heart rates. And it can provide feedback on indicators such as distance and speed, as well as fatigue and injury risk levels Also, these devices can be used to monitor the fitness and performance activities of players.



In this study, the market for the Real Time Location Systems in Sports consumption divided into six geographic regions. QYResearch analysts estimate that North America is to lead the global market for Real Time Location Systems in Sports during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the demand market in North America. This region accounted for a market share of nearly 51.78 % in 2017 and is followed by the Europe. The APAC region is poised to grow at a very high CAGR due to growing awareness leading to high adoption of RTLS. The increasing innovation in technology and decreasing price combined with awareness regarding the capabilities of RTLS are set to propel and adoption. In the other region, the significantly raise awareness regarding RTLS as these devices will be utilized by a number of world cup teams to aid player performance.



In 2018, the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market size was 280 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.6% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Catapult Sports

- Zebra Technologies

- Statsports

- ChyronHego Corporation

- Quuppa

- EXELIO



Segment by Type:

- Hardware

- Software & Service



Segment by Application:

- Off Field Training

- On Field Tracking



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



