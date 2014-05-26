Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Leadership Article - AeroScout and Zebra Technologies

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- According to a new report of "Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Product (Tags, Sensors, Software), Technology (Wi-Fi, RFID, Infrared, Ultrasound, UWB, Zigbee), Application, Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail) & Geography 2013 - 2020" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global RTLS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2013 to 2020 and reach $3.70 billion in 2020.

Browse 109 market data tables and 53 figures spread through 402 pages and in-depth TOC on "Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market"

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Real-Time Location Systems is a growing market with huge potential to revolutionize many industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail, government, defense, and many more. RTLS solutions allow enterprises to track their assets with real-time visibility to ensure high operational efficiency and improved staff productivity. The escalating applications of RTLS in diverse industries present numerous growth opportunities for existing RTLS vendors as well as for new start-ups.



Presently, AeroScout (U.S.) and Zebra Technologies (U.S.) are the two major companies contributing to the largest share of the global Real-Time Location Systems market. Their market leadership in the global RTLS market is dedicated mainly to their high expertise, breakthrough technological advanced solutions, wide range product portfolio, and the presence of a strong distribution network in amongst all geographies. Some of the other major companies operating in this market include TeleTracking Technologies (U.S.), Savi Technology (U.S.), Awarepoint (U.S.), Ubisense (U.K.), Identec Solutions (Austria), Versus Technology (U.S.), EKAHAU (U.S.), and Centrak (U.S.), among many others.



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Zebra Technologies was founded in 1969 and it went public in 1991. Zebra Technologies is considered as an innovative company in the global RTLS market with technologically advanced and reliable RTLS solutions. The company also has a broad product portfolio of barcode, kiosk, receipt, and RFID printers as well as supplies. Zebra Technologies acquired WhereNet (U.S.), a provider of active RFID wireless products for $126 million in 2007 to capture the market opportunities presented by the growing RTLS market. The company has been playing a significant role in the development of these solutions and increasing the market acceptance of RTLS solutions worldwide. The company focuses on providing RTLS solutions that align with the standards to ensure interoperability. Zebra Technologies also played an important role in securing the IEEE 802.15.4f and ISO 24730-61 certification for the UWB technology. Also, WhereNet technology was the first multimedia RTLS system that incorporates the open standard of ISO/IEC 24730-2 with IEEE802.11a. As of now, the company operates in the U.S., the U.K., The Netherlands, and China. All of the company’s design and manufacturing sites are ISO 9001 certified. The company is dedicated towards significant investments with regards to its R&D operations and product development, in order to enhance the customer experience and to gain a strong and long-term position in the market. The company also follows a strategy of new product introductions, and expansion of go-to-market channels. Zebra Technologies, currently, is also using retail as an important strategy for penetrating into the existing markets further.



The company utilizes WhereNet, Wi-Fi, and UWB technologies in its product offerings. The company believes that these three technologies are expected to have a high growth in the upcoming future, and among these, UWB technology is estimated to grow at a tremendous growth rate mainly due to advantages offered such as high location accuracy and long battery life, especially in indoor environments. Recently, Zebra Technologies shipped its one millionth RTLS tag. The major verticals served by the company include healthcare, industrial, logistics, manufacturing, and the government; however, the company is also focused on new potential markets for RTLS solutions including sports, retail, and livestock management.



AeroScout (U.S.) was founded in 1999, and since June 2012, it is operating as a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker. The company was acquired by Stanley Healthcare Solutions, a division of Stanley Black & Decker, to utilize AeroScout’s RTLS solutions portfolio in order to accelerate the growth of industrial and security offerings of Stanley Black & Decker. AeroScout invented the first Wi-Fi-based Active RFID tag for real-time tracking of assets. Presently, the company has installed its RTLS solutions in more than 1,000 locations, including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, mining, and other industries. The company also partnered with many service providers, including Cisco Systems (U.S.), Accenture (U.S.), Emerson (U.S.), NEC (Japan), and HP (U.S.) to offer advanced and customized RTLS solutions to extend its global reach. The company mainly uses Wi-Fi in its RTLS solutions, as this is expected to be the fastest growing segment mainly due to the increasing Wi-Fi footprint, especially in the healthcare sector. However, the company also employs other technologies such as Ultrasound, GPS, Ultra Wideband, and Passive RFID technology in hybrid solutions to provide individualized RTLS solutions based on specific customer requirements. The company makes a significant investment in making sure that its solutions are complete for its customer’s needs and it delivers significant return on investment for those customers. In addition, AeroScout (U.S.) stands out as the only company in the global RTLS market whose Location Based Services (LBS) and RFID technology has been embedded by Intel in their Intel Core vPro processor family.



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In the Real-Time Location Systems’ ecosystem, the wide product & services portfolio, overall market revenue, enriching experience, and the technological innovations related to the field of RTLS technology are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of these two companies. These companies are poised to retain the ‘market leader’ position in the near future. The recent advancement in RTLS solutions, declining tags’ prices, and the escalating market applications are further expected to fuel the demand of RTLS solutions worldwide.



RTLS is an emerging market worldwide with tremendous growth potential in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail, and many more. The ability of RTLS solutions to provide real-time location tracking of an enterprise’s asset and employees, for high operational efficiency and productivity, is resulting into the increasing demand of RTLS solutions globally. In addition, the advent of new technologies such as Ultra Wideband and Zigbee and rising customer awareness regarding RTLS solutions are driving the growth of the RTLS market. Among all industry verticals, industrial manufacturing and process industries (mining, oil & gas) are expected to be the game changers for the upcoming growth of this market. These two industries are estimated to be the new revenue pockets for the RTLS market in the upcoming future.



The demand for RTLS solutions in the manufacturing sector is expected to rise at a tremendous growth rate in the coming future, mainly, due to the need for efficient and secure manufacturing environments with optimum operational efficiency. These solutions help the automotive, aerospace, and other discrete manufacturing companies in tracking Work-in-Progress (WIP) carriers, heavy equipment, containers, and personnel, in order to increase their production throughput and staff efficiency significantly. Various companies use RTLS solutions in their manufacturing operations spanning automotive, aerospace, and general manufacturing companies such as Airbus (France), Aston Martin (Germany), BMW (Germany), and Caterpillar (U.S.), among others. High industrial growth rate in developing economies such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East is also motivating different companies involved in manufacturing sectors to set up manufacturing facilities in these regions. All these factors are driving the growth of RTLS solutions in the industrial manufacturing sector worldwide.



In process industries such as mining and oil & gas, worker security and safety concerns are driving the growing demand of real-time location tracking solutions. Various mining and oil & gas companies worldwide are adopting Real-Time Location Systems to have greater visibility of their workers and thus ensuring the safety of employees. RTLS provides real-time location data about personnel working in mines, and oil and gas rigs to prevent accident chances and to reduce the possibility of injury or loss of life as far as possible. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions are projected to have a significant market growth for RTLS applications in mining and offshore oil and gas rigs, especially for personnel tracking, staff/worker safety, and asset management.



RTLS solutions also have a lot of untapped opportunities in the healthcare sector. Healthcare is estimated to hold its market leadership position in the coming future as well. The upcoming growth of this market growth is evident from the latest five-year contract (2013-2018), worth $543 million, which was signed in January 2013, between the Veteran Affairs (VA, U.S.) and Hewlett-Packard (U.S.) Enterprise Services for the deployment of RTLS at 152 medical centers. The purpose of this contract is to provide better and advanced veteran healthcare services in the U.S.

There is a huge untapped market present in the healthcare sector that presents tremendous growth opportunities for the RTLS vendors to offer their products & services. Presently, the applications of Real-Time Location Systems in hospitals are limited to operating rooms, emergency care, or other temporary programs in the hospital facility. However, with new and advanced technologies such as UWB and Zigbee which offer high accuracy and new applications such as temperature and humidity sensing and monitoring in the healthcare vertical, the future growth prospects in this sector are very bright.



Hence, healthcare is the biggest market shareholder in terms of market revenue and installations worldwide; however, industrial manufacturing and process industries represent the future of RTLS applications and hold a huge potential in terms of market revenue. Rising customer awareness, government support, declining tags’ prices, and increasing technological advancements are some of the major factors responsible for the surge of Real-Time Location Systems in these two sectors.



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