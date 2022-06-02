Real Time Payments Market Is Booming Worldwide : PayPal, Visa, Fiserv

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Real Time Payments Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Real Time Payments market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

ACI Worldwide (United States), FIS (United States), Fiserv (United States), Mastercard (United States), Worldline (France), PayPal (United States), Visa (United States), Apple (United States), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States), INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS (Gibraltar), Capgemini (France), Ripple (United States).



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/92908-global-real-time-payments-market



Scope of the Report of Real Time Payments

Real-time payments generally specialize in low-value retail payment systems (RPS); they take issue from time gross settlement systems (RTGS) and distributed ledger payment systems. time period payments may also facilitate businesses in strengthening their money flows and afterward in up their operational efficiencies, budgeting, and overall money management. time period payments may also facilitate businesses in strengthening their money flows and afterward in up their operational efficiencies, budgeting, and overall money management.



Key Developments in the Market:

In 2019, Mastercard acquire the real-time payments unit of Denmark-based Nets Group. This acquisition will offer card networks the infrastructure for real-time payments between bank accounts and a suite of associated applications and services. This will help the company to shift from a pure card payments company to a "multi-rail" payments group serving merchants, banks, and governments.

In 2021, Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has launched a real-time payments option called a request for pay to cater to the surging volumes of global digital payments. This launch of new real-time payment helps to ensure the safety and smoothness of millions of transactions from the clients from large business forums and hands the competitive advantage to the JPMorgan Real-time payment services.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Payment (Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Person (B2P)), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and e-commerce, Government, Energy and Utilities, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-Based), Offering (Software, Solution)



Market Trends:

Mergers in Banks and Online Payment Solutions for the Ease of Transactions



Opportunities:

Rising Usage of UPI Payments and Applications for the Transactional Purpose

Rising Demand for the Cryptocurrency Transactions and Adoption in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Smartphone-Based Payment Solutions

Rising Government Investment in Digitization of Currency



Roadblocks:

Transactional Security Concerns Associated with Real-Time Payments Hampers the Market Growth



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Real Time Payments Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/92908-global-real-time-payments-market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Real Time Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Real Time Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Real Time Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Real Time Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Real Time Payments Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Real Time Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Real Time Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/92908-global-real-time-payments-market



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport