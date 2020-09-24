Real-Time Payments Market to See Booming Growth with Capgemini, Visa, Apple, PayPal

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Real-Time Payments Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Real-Time Payments market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Real-Time Payments industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Real-Time Payments study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Real-Time Payments market

ACI Worldwide (United States), FIS (United States), Fiserv (United States), MasterCard (United States), World line (France), PayPal (United States), Visa (United States), Apple (United States), Ant Financial (China) and Tmenos (Swtizerland) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Wirecard (Germany), Global Payments (United States), Capgemini (France), IntegraPay (Australia), SIA (Italy), Obopay (India) and Ripple (US).



Real time payment is an alternative way to cash and check transactions and processes it in seconds. This type of payment improves efficiency, customer engagement, data transparency and accuracy. In addition to this, it provides 24/7 accessibility, streamlines the reconciliation processes and manages the risks. Real time payment provides control over cash flows to customers which benefits small businesses and consumers. It also provides an opportunity to the enterprise to shift to modern payment solution which supports multi-currency transaction and prevents them from fraud.



Market Drivers

- Benefits Such as Faster Availability of Funds and Receipt, Convenience are fuelling the Market Growth

- Rising Need of Quick Clearance and Settlement of Money Transfer



Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Payments in E Commerce, Retail Stores



Restraints

- Cyber Security Concerns May Hamper the Market



Opportunities

- Growing Awareness of Cashless Transactions among People

- Collaboration of Service Providers with Regional Banks



Challenges

- Interoperability Issues in Various RTP Networks



The Real-Time Payments industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Real-Time Payments market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Real-Time Payments report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Real-Time Payments market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Real-Time Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Person (B2P), Others (Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Business (G2B), Business-to-Business (B2B))), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Industry vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and e-commerce, Government, Energy and Utilities, Others), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Components (Solutions (Payment gateway, payment processing, payment security), Services (Professional, Managed))



The Real-Time Payments market study further highlights the segmentation of the Real-Time Payments industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Real-Time Payments report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Real-Time Payments market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Real-Time Payments market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Real-Time Payments industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



